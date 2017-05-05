Sports

Nats' Harper (groin tightness) not in lineup against Phils

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper tosses his bat as he flies out to center field to end the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Washington, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

PHILADELPHIA — Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was not in the starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper was removed after striking out in the sixth inning of Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona due to tightness in his left groin. Manager Dusty Baker said then that Harper was day to day.

Harper, who made a diving catch to steal a hit from Braden Shipley in the third inning on Thursday, is hitting .376 with nine homers and 27 RBIs.

