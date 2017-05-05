Nats' Harper (groin tightness) not in lineup against Phils
PHILADELPHIA — Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was not in the starting lineup for Friday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Harper was removed after striking out in the sixth inning of Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona due to tightness in his left groin. Manager Dusty Baker said then that Harper was day to day.
Harper, who made a diving catch to steal a hit from Braden Shipley in the third inning on Thursday, is hitting .376 with nine homers and 27 RBIs.