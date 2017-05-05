Orioles LHP Miley hit by 2 consecutive liners, leaves game

BALTIMORE — Orioles left-hander Wade Miley was struck by two consecutive line drives in the first inning and removed from Baltimore's game against the Chicago White Sox.

After Jose Abreu hit Miley on the left wrist with a comebacker, the pitcher was examined by a trainer, insisted he was OK and stayed in the game.

Two pitches later, Avisail Garcia ripped a liner that struck Miley in the back of the left leg. He scrambled to his feet, but that was the last of his 12 pitches Friday night.

Miley walked off the field on his power and was replaced by Gabriel Ynoa, who retired the side after Abreu and Garcia reached first base with singles.

Miley gave up three hits and got two outs in the shortest start of his career.

