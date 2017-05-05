Pham recalled, hits 2-run HR as Cards overpower Braves 10-0

ATLANTA — The call to the big leagues never gets old for Tommy Pham.

Pham, 29, spent parts of the last three seasons with St. Louis and his promotion on Friday reminded him how special it feels to play in the major leagues. Pham then reminded the Cardinals he can make an impact when given the chance.

Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and the Cardinals overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-0 on Friday night.

"It's an honour . That's one thing I learned from being down there, man," Pham said of his promotion from Triple-A Memphis.

Manager Mike Matheny said Pham is "a dangerous player when he's locked in and swinging the bat well.

"We've seen him go on tears for us before, so it's nice he's in a good place right now."

Lance Lynn (4-1) allowed four hits in six innings, and has given up just two runs while winning four straight starts.

Aledmys Diaz had four hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the Cardinals' four-run third and a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Pham started in centre field after outfielder Stephen Piscotty was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Dexter Fowler also was held out with a strained right shoulder suffered in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-4) gave up seven runs and nine hits with two walks in four innings as his ERA climbed from 2.81 to 4.55.

"The first or second inning, I knew I didn't have my stuff," Foltynewicz said. "I left all my pitches up. Giving up seven runs is hard."

Pham didn't wait to take advantage of his return to the majors. He hit the first pitch he saw from Foltynewicz in the second inning for a double to centre field. He hit a two-run homer in the third that carried over the reach of leaping centre fielder Ender Inciarte near the 400-foot mark.

Jose Martinez started in right field and had two doubles, leaving left fielder Randal Grichuck as the only regular in the outfield.

Inciarte had three of Atlanta's seven hits, including a seventh-inning triple off Kevin Siegrist. The ball hit the brick wall in right field and bounced past Martinez toward the infield.

Braves left fielder Matt Kemp made a diving catch of Yadier Molina's liner to end the first inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Matheny said a MRI on Fowler's shoulder showed no structural damage, relieving concerns he suffered a more serious injury. Matheny said Fowler's status is day to day and said he might be available to pinch-hit Friday night. He said the sore shoulder will make throwing a bigger issue. ... 3B Jedd Gyorko remained in the game after Adonis Garcia's second-inning liner hit his right hand and bounced into left field for a double. The ball appeared to hit Gyorko's thumb, and a trainer left the field after Gyorko made a test throw and indicated he was OK. Greg Garcia replaced Gyorko at third base in the sixth.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker wore a protective boot on his right foot before the game for Achilles tendinitis. He said he's only wearing the boot in the clubhouse and before the game.

STREAKING

Kolten Wong, hitting leadoff for the first time this season, extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single up the middle. He is hitting .429 (15 for 35) during the streak.

MARKAKIS MILESTONE

Nick Markakis hit a ground-rule double to centre field in the fourth. It was his 400th career double. He is the eighth active player to reach the milestone, according to the Braves.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (3-1) will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday night's game. Leake leads the NL with his 1.35 ERA.

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (2-2) is 1-2 with a 3.13 ERA in four career starts against St. Louis. He gave up six runs in his last start, a 7-5 loss to the Mets.

