Pham recalled, hits 2-run HR as Cards overpower Braves 10-0
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATLANTA — The call to the big leagues never gets old for Tommy Pham.
Pham, 29, spent parts of the last three seasons with St. Louis and his promotion on Friday reminded him how special it feels to play in the major leagues. Pham then reminded the Cardinals he can make an impact when given the chance.
Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and the Cardinals overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-0 on Friday night.
"It's an
Manager Mike Matheny said Pham is "a dangerous player when he's locked in and swinging the bat well.
"We've seen him go on tears for us before, so it's nice he's in a good place right now."
Lance Lynn (4-1) allowed four hits in six innings, and has given up just two runs while winning four straight starts.
Aledmys Diaz had four hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the Cardinals' four-run third and a run-scoring single in the sixth.
Pham started in
Mike Foltynewicz (0-4) gave up seven runs and nine hits with two walks in four innings as his ERA climbed from 2.81 to 4.55.
"The first or second inning, I knew I didn't have my stuff," Foltynewicz said. "I left all my pitches up. Giving up seven runs is hard."
Pham didn't wait to take advantage of his return to the majors. He hit the first pitch he saw from Foltynewicz in the second inning for a double to
Jose Martinez started in right field and had two doubles, leaving left fielder Randal Grichuck as the only regular in the outfield.
Inciarte had three of Atlanta's seven hits, including a seventh-inning triple off Kevin Siegrist. The ball hit the brick wall in right field and bounced past Martinez toward the infield.
Braves left fielder Matt Kemp made a diving catch of Yadier Molina's liner to end the first inning.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Cardinals: Matheny said a MRI on Fowler's shoulder showed no structural damage, relieving concerns he suffered a more serious injury. Matheny said Fowler's status is day to day and said he might be available to pinch-hit Friday night. He said the sore shoulder will make throwing a bigger issue. ... 3B Jedd Gyorko remained in the game after Adonis Garcia's second-inning liner hit his right hand and bounced into left field for a double. The ball appeared to hit Gyorko's thumb, and a trainer left the field after Gyorko made a test throw and indicated he was OK. Greg Garcia replaced Gyorko at third base in the sixth.
Braves: Manager Brian Snitker wore a protective boot on his right foot before the game for Achilles tendinitis. He said he's only wearing the boot in the clubhouse and before the game.
STREAKING
Kolten Wong, hitting leadoff for the first time this season, extended his career-best hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single up the middle. He is hitting .429 (15 for 35) during the streak.
MARKAKIS MILESTONE
Nick Markakis hit a ground-rule double to
UP NEXT
Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (3-1) will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday night's game. Leake leads the NL with his 1.35 ERA.
Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (2-2) is 1-2 with a 3.13 ERA in four career starts against St. Louis. He gave up six runs in his last start, a 7-5 loss to the Mets.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Most Popular
-
Shaughnessy property owners compare high-density housing to slave ships
-
Prof leaves job in U.S. for Winnipeg due to racist run-ins experienced by husband
-
Jury sees video of Taylor Samson walking into William Sandeson's apartment
-
Five men from Halifax, Dartmouth charged after searches turn up cocaine and rifles