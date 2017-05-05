Seattle sends James Paxton to DL with forearm strain

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will be without left-handed pitcher James Paxton for at least a couple of starts after he was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm strain.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said Friday that Paxton first experienced some minor soreness in the arm after he pitched against Detroit on April 26, when he pitched seven shutout innings. Dipoto said the soreness remained through his start last Tuesday against the Angels and after his bullpen session on Thursday. Paxton had an MRI that revealed the Grade 1 strain.

Dipoto said he feels the Mariners "dodged a bullet," and the MRI showed no other issues in the arm.

Paxton has been Seattle's best pitcher through the first month of the season with a 3-0 record and 1.43 ERA. But the injury leaves three-fifths of Seattle's projected starting rotation from spring training on the disabled list: Drew Smyly, currently on the 60-day DL, and Felix Hernandez, on the 10-day DL, are the others.

