Sevilla held by Real Sociedad to 1-1 draw in Spanish league
MADRID — Sevilla was held to a 1-1 home draw against Real Sociedad on Friday, missing another chance to move closer to third-placed Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league.
Pablo Sarabia put Sevilla ahead just before halftime but Carlos Vela equalized for Real Sociedad after a
Sevilla wasn't able to regain the lead despite playing with an extra man from the 79th as Real Sociedad midfielder David Zurutuza was sent off after being shown a second yellow card.
"Once again we created a lot of chances but weren't able to capitalize on them," Sarabia said.
Sevilla, which was coming off a loss at Malaga, stayed with 69 points with two games to go, two points behind Atletico, which hosts Eibar on Saturday.
The third-placed team automatically qualifies for the Champions League, while the fourth-placed club has to go through a playoff.
Real Sociedad, which was coming off three straight wins, is seventh with 62 points and remains in contention for a Europa League spot.
"We earned an important point going into these last few matches," Vela said.