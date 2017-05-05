Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practises Friday, status for Game 5 still unknown

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is practising with the team today.

The two-time league MVP was diagnosed with a concussion earlier this week and his status for Saturday's playoff game against the Washington Capitals is not clear.

The fact he is practising with the team is a sign that he may be ready to play. Crosby was a full participant in team drills and cleared for contact.

On Thursday, he skated but didn't participate in a full practice.

Crosby suffered the concussion, believed to be his fourth, when he was hit in the head by Washington defenceman Matt Niskanen in Game 3 on Monday.

Crosby was held out of Wednesday's Game 4, which the Penguins won 3-2. Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Niskanen was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit, but said it was accidental and he didn't intend to injure Crosby. The NHL accepted Niskanen's account and didn't punish the defenceman further.

Pittsburgh forward Conor Sheary, who suffered a concussion in Game 3, also returned to practice Friday.

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, who hasn't played since suffering a lower-body injury before Game 1 of Pittsburgh's first-round series against Columbus, worked out on his own before the team's formal practice began.

