Spurs' Tony Parker has surgery on ruptured quad tendon
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs say veteran guard Tony Parker has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon.
The team said Friday's procedure was performed by Spurs physician Dr. David Schmidt and a timeline for Parker's return will be determined later.
The 34-year-old Parker was injured Wednesday night as the Spurs evened their second-round playoff series against the Rockets at 1-1. Game 3 was Friday night in Houston.
The Frenchman averaged 10.1 points in the regular season, but had raised that to 15.9 points on 53
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball