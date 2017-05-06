Baseball Capsules

CHICAGO — Brett Gardner lined a slider from Hector Rondon into the right-field bleachers with two outs in the ninth inning for a three-run homer that lifted the New York Yankees over the World Series champion Chicago Cubs 3-2 in a dramatic series opener Friday.

Home runs by Kris Bryant in the first and Kyle Schwarber in the sixth off Michael Pineda staked the Cubs to a 2-0 lead on a 45-degree afternoon with the wind blowing in.

Chase Headley singled with one out in the ninth off Rondon (0-1), pitching after Wade Davis appeared in the previous three games. Jacoby Ellsbury, in his first appearance since injuring an elbow Monday, pinch hit with two outs and walked after a 2-1 pitch at the knees was called a ball by umpire Ryan Blakney.

Gardner fouled off a pair of 1-2 fastballs, took a ball and on his seventh pitch of the at-bat — the 29th to Gardner in the game — he hit his fifth home run of the season, all in the last six games.

Aroldis Chapman, who received his World Series ring from the Cubs before the game, had to pitch out of trouble in the bottom half for his seventh save.

Jonathan Holder (1-0) pitched a one-hit eighth for his first major league victory, helping combine on a four-hitter.

METS 8, MARLINS 7

NEW YORK (AP) — T.J. Rivera homered early and hit a two-run double to tie the score in a five-run seventh inning that rallied New York past Miami.

Wilmer Flores drew a four-pitch walk from Kyle Barraclough with the bases loaded and two outs to force in the go-ahead run. New York opened the inning with six straight hits off normally reliable reliever Brad Ziegler (1-2), who did not retire a batter.

The Mets trailed 7-1 after Miami scored six times with two outs in the fourth, highlighted by two-run doubles from Justin Bour and Miguel Rojas.

Curtis Granderson launched a two-run homer off starter Tom Koehler in the bottom half, and New York came all the way back on a rainy night to hand the Marlins their eighth loss in 10 games.

Jerry Blevins (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh, and Addison Reed worked a one-hit eighth before Jeurys Familia got three quick outs for his third save

ORIOLES 4, WHITE SOX 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gabriel Ynoa pitched six sharp innings after starter Wade Miley was forced out of the game by the impact of two line drives, and Baltimore got a home run from Chris Davis in a victory over Chicago.

Miley left after being drilled by successive batters. First, he was struck in the left wrist by a shot off the bat of Jose Abreu. Two pitches later, Avisail Garcia ripped a comebacker that hit Miley in the left thigh and knocked him off his feet.

That ended Miley's night after 12 pitches. He got only two outs, the shortest outing of his career. The Orioles later announced his injury as a left wrist contusion.

Ynoa (1-0) gave up six hits, walked none and struck out five. Brad Brach got his sixth save.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-2) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 4, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg hit his second major league home run and pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading Washington over Philadelphia.

Strasburg (3-1) allowed five hits, struck out five and walked four, leaving after 119 pitches and failing to go seven innings for the first time this season. Strasburg homered in the second on a 93 mph fastball from Nick Pivetta (0-2) for a 2-0 lead.

Ryan Zimmeman hit his 12th homer, doubled and raised his average to .433 with a three-hit game.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and drove in five runs, helping Zack Greinke and Arizona beat Colorado.

Goldschmidt hit a solo shot in the first and a three-run drive in the third, giving him homers in three straight at-bats and his 10th career multihomer game.

Greinke (3-2) baffled Colorado all night, allowing two runs over seven innings to help the Diamondbacks pull within a half-game of the front-running Rockies in the NL West.

Colorado right-hander German Marquez (0-2) was roughed up for five runs in six innings. He pitched six scoreless innings at Arizona on Sunday.

CARDINALS 10, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Tommy Pham doubled and hit a two-run homer after his recall from the minors, Matt Carpenter also hit a two-run homer and St. Louis overcame injuries to two starting outfielders to beat Atlanta.

Lance Lynn (4-1) allowed four hits in six innings.

Pham was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and started in centre field after outfielder Stephen Piscotty was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain. Dexter Fowler also was held out with a strained right shoulder suffered in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Milwaukee.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-4) gave up seven runs and nine hits with two walks in four innings.

TWINS 4, RED SOX 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Mauer hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to lift Minnesota over Boston.

Mauer's first career walk-off home run landed in the bullpen in left- centre field and backed a strong start from Phil Hughes in the Twins' fifth win in six games.

Chris Young's pinch-hit, two-run single off Brandon Kintzler (1-0) in the top of the ninth tied the game at 3.

Mauer picked up Kintzler with his second home run of the season, this one coming off Matt Barnes (3-1).

REDS 13, GIANTS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Cain was rocked for nine runs, matching the most he has allowed in the major leagues, and Jose Peraza drove in a career-high four runs in the first four innings to lead Cincinnati over San Francisco.

Cain (2-1) allowed 10 hits and threw 78 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. Five of the six batters he walked scored, and his ERA rose from 2.30 to 4.70. San Francisco pitchers walked 12 in all, the team's most since 2011, and the Giants fell to an NL-worst 11-19.

Bronson Arroyo (3-2) gave up three runs, five hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Hammel allowed three hits over six innings for his first win with Kansas City and Eric Hosmer sent a two-run homer splashing into the fountains behind the fence in right- centre field.

Hammel (1-3) struck out six and walked two, ending a six-start winless streak dating to Sept. 19, when he defeated Cincinnati for the Chicago Cubs.

Rookie Scott Alexander, Joakim Soria and Kelvin Herrera combined for one-hit relief. Herrera allowed Edwin Encarnacion's two-out double in the ninth before retiring Jose Ramirez on a groundout for his fourth save in five chances.

Danny Salazar (2-3) gave up two runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

BLUE JAYS 8, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kendrys Morales had two late homers and drove in five runs, helping Toronto rally from a three-run deficit to beat Tampa Bay.

Morales hit a two-run shot during the seventh inning and completed his 18th career multihomer game with a three-run drive off Jumbo Diaz (0-2) in a five-run eighth that put Toronto ahead 8-4.