Burnley safe as Vokes strikes twice in 2-2 draw vs West Brom

BURNLEY, England — Sam Vokes scored two second-half goals to effectively guarantee English Premier League survival for Burnley in a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Clarets went ahead at Turf Moor in the 56th minute through Vokes' first-time finish into the bottom right corner after Ashley Barnes' cross.

The Baggies responded by scoring twice in 12 minutes — through Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson — having previously gone nearly nine hours without a goal. Dawson put West Brom ahead in the 78th for the Baggies' 15th set-piece goal of the season.

Vokes grabbed an invaluable point four minutes from time with a header, after Ben Foster was unable to reach Robbie Brady's chipped free kick before Vokes.