Chiefs sign 3 draft picks, add 12 college free agents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs signed their first three draft picks, 12 college free agents and claimed running back Kelvin Taylor off waivers from Seattle as they began their rookie minicamp Saturday.

Kansas City reached agreements with fourth-round pick Jehu Chesson, fifth-round pick Ukeme Eligwe and sixth-round pick Leon McQuay III. The rest of the Chiefs' six draft picks are also expected in for minicamp, including their first-round pick Patrick Mahomes III.

The Chiefs added several undrafted wide receivers, including Tony Stevens from Auburn; Alonzo Moore from Nebraska; Marcus Kemp from Hawaii, Anas Hasic from West Florida; and Gehrig Dieter from Alabama. They also brought in defensive backs Jordan Sterns, JR Nelson, Ashton Lampkin and Devin Chappell, offensive lineman Corin Brooks and Damien Mama and tight end Wyatt Houston.

___