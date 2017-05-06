Chris Neil rejoins Sens' lineup for Game 5 as replacement for Ryan Dzingel
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — A familiar face rejoined the Ottawa Senators' lineup for Game 5 against the New York Rangers as Chris Neil made his 2017 post-season debut.
The 37-year-old forward took the place of Ryan Dzingel on a fourth line with Zack Smith and Tom Pyatt.
Neil suited up for 53 games during the regular season, but played sparingly over the final couple months after the Senators loaded up on depth forwards ahead of the trade deadline.
The veteran's last game action came April 9 and was the first since Feb. 26. He hadn't played in the playoffs prior to Game 5 against the Rangers.
Boucher said he wasn't concerned about the lack of playing time for Neil when asked about it before the game.
Saturday marked Neil's 94th career playoff game, matching Wade Redden for fourth-most in team history.
Most Popular
-
Prof leaves job in U.S. for Winnipeg due to racist run-ins experienced by husband
-
Why this 87-year-old Toronto Island resident won't leave his home
-
Five men from Halifax, Dartmouth charged after searches turn up cocaine and rifles
-
Dalhousie University to build new concert hall thanks to $5-million donation