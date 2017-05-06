Chris Neil rejoins Sens' lineup for Game 5 as replacement for Ryan Dzingel

OTTAWA — A familiar face rejoined the Ottawa Senators' lineup for Game 5 against the New York Rangers as Chris Neil made his 2017 post-season debut.

The 37-year-old forward took the place of Ryan Dzingel on a fourth line with Zack Smith and Tom Pyatt.

Neil suited up for 53 games during the regular season, but played sparingly over the final couple months after the Senators loaded up on depth forwards ahead of the trade deadline.

The veteran's last game action came April 9 and was the first since Feb. 26. He hadn't played in the playoffs prior to Game 5 against the Rangers.

Boucher said he wasn't concerned about the lack of playing time for Neil when asked about it before the game.