Conacher leads Crunch past Marlies 8-5; Syracuse leads series 2-0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cory Conacher scored twice and added an assist as the Syracuse Crunch downed the Toronto Marlies 8-5 on Saturday in Game 2 of their American Hockey League second-round playoff series.

Matthew Peca and Joel Vermin had a pair of goals each for the Crunch, who lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. Michael Bournival and Tye McGinn added singles while Mike McKenna made 14 saves for the win.

Toronto hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

"We have some time here now to really get a grasp of what they are doing well and what we can do better," said Marlies coach Sheldon Keefe.

"We thought we had a good handle on it coming in to today's game but clearly that's not the case. As coaches, we've got to continue to work and be a whole lot better."

Seth Griffith scored and had two assists for Toronto. Andreas Johnsson, Cal O'Reilly, Kasperi Kapanen and Carl Grundstrom also found the back of the net for the Marlies.

Grundstrom, a 2016 Maple Leafs draft pick, was making his North American debut after spending the season playing in Sweden.

"I thought that he played with a lot of poise," said Keefe. "I thought when he got the puck, he was one guy that the game seems to slow down a bit around him. We didn't have a lot of guys playing with poise so for him to be able to step into his first game and have that type of confidence with the puck was encouraging to see."

Kasimir Kaskisuo started in net, stopping 13-of-18 shots in 22:29 of work. Antoine Bibeau turned aside 15-of-17 shots in relief.

Crunch defenceman Jake Dotchin threw a late hit on Toronto's Frederik Gauthier in the second period that left the Marlies forward favouring his left leg and needing help off the ice. Dotchin was handed a major and game misconduct for interference.