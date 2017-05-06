Gyorko scratched from lineup with sore hand
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko has been scratched from Saturday night's lineup because of a sore right hand.
Gyorko took a bad hop off his throwing hand in the second inning of Friday's 10-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. He left in the bottom of the sixth after going 2 for 4 with one RBI.
Gyorko leads St. Louis with six homers and is second on the team with 27 hits. Greg Garcia replaced him in the lineup.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball