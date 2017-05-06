Hull loses to increase relegation fears in EPL

HULL, England — Hull coach Marco Silva's 41-match unbeaten home record as a manager ended when his side lost to last-placed Sunderland 2-0 to intensify its relegation fears in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Silva had not lost a home league game since 2014, a period taking in spells in charge of Estoril, Sporting Lisbon, Olympiakos, and now four months at Hull.

Billy Jones struck in the 69th minute and Jermain Defoe added a second goal in injury time at the KCOM Stadium for Sunderland, which was relegated last weekend when Hull drew at Southampton thanks to a last-minute penalty save.

Hull stayed fourth from bottom and just two points ahead of Swansea, which played Everton late Saturday.