Ilie Nastase banned from attending this year's French Open

PARIS — Former champion Ilie Nastase is banned from attending the French Open.

A brief statement on the French Open's official Twitter account on Saturday said "following his suspension by the ITF, Mr Ilie Nastase won't be accredited" for the tournament in Paris.

The Grand Slam starts on May 28 at Roland Garros.

The 70-year-old Nastase has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Federation following his comments about the skin colour of the baby that Serena Williams is expecting, and for foul-mouthed outbursts during a recent Fed Cup tie between his Romania team and Britain.

As Fed Cup captain, Nastase hurled abuse at British player Johanna Konta, captain Anne Keothavong and the umpire. The referee ejected Nastase from the tie.

Nastase, a former world No. 1 who the French Open singles title in 1973 and the doubles in 1970, is not much welcome at Wimbledon, either.