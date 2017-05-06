Kyle Turris scores OT winner as Sens take 3-2 series lead

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators are on the verge of a long-awaited trip back to the Eastern Conference final.

Kyle Turris beat Henrik Lundqvist five-hole in overtime as the Senators pulled out a 5-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Ottawa now leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will try to secure its first trip to the Eastern Conference final since 2007 with a victory in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Ottawa dug out from a 2-0 first period hole on three straight goals from Mark Stone, Mike Hoffman and Tom Pyatt before Derick Brassard tied it with 86 seconds left in regulation. Craig Anderson made 29 saves to secure the Sens' fifth OT win of the playoffs.

Jimmy Vesey, Jesper Fast, Nick Holden, and Ryan McDonagh scored in defeat for the Rangers and Lundqvist made 31 saves.

Teams that win Game 5 when a series is tied 2-2 have gone on to win 78.7 per cent of the time, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, including a perfect 3-0 in 2017.

The biggest early buzz at Canadian Tire Centre came when Chris Neil stepped onto the ice for the first time this post-season. After dropping the previous two games, the Sens were searching for a jolt of energy from the 37-year-old, who equalled Wade Redden for third in team history with his 94th career playoff appearance.

New York, which trailed for only 4:11 in the first four games of the series, then grabbed hold of another lead with two goals in 66 seconds. Fast got the first one by finishing off an odd-man rush and Holden added the second on a weak shot that beat Anderson's glove far-side.

The Rangers have scored first all five games this series. Sens coach Guy Boucher said he wasn't concerned by that before the game — the team's approach should remain the same, he said — and such thinking proved prescient as the night wore on.

His group cut the two-goal deficit in half 50 seconds after the Holden goal. Lundqvist stopped the first attempt by Chris Wideman, but couldn't get in front of Stone's backhand rebound shot, which just crept across the goal-line.

Lundqvist looked shaky early on, but made saves that kept Ottawa from tying it in the first. His best stop came when he leapt from left to right to deny Turris's one-time attempt from the left faceoff circle on a power play.

The Sens fired 15 shots in the opening period after finishing with just 23 total in Game 4. After a Game 1 win, which saw Lundqvist pelted with 43 shots, Boucher said "lots and lots and lots of shots" were necessary to beat the future Hall of Fame netminder, who entered the night tied for 13th in career playoff wins (61).

Neil tried to make an impression again early in the second when he raced in to pummel Tanner Glass for a big hit on Dion Phaneuf moments earlier.

The Sens struck for a pair in 33 seconds a short while later. The first came on two fine feeds from Erik Karlsson and Clarke MacArthur, the latter a fake shot sent cross-ice to Hoffman who buried the shot past Lundqvist. That tied the game at two and then Pyatt gave Ottawa their first lead when he redirected Zack Smith's no-look shot on goal from near the sideboards.

A white-towel waving crowd howled in delight for the Sens third straight goal — Smith assisting on a pair.

Momentum, though, started to shift back in New York's favour in the back-half of the second. Oscar Lindberg first hit a post as the Rangers spent shift after shift in Ottawa's zone. The Rangers' relentless pressure forced some sloppy puck play from the Sens, eventually leading to McDonagh's game-tying goal.

Ottawa had only two shots over the final 10 minutes of the period.

The first 40 minutes were pretty well even though as each team gained an edge and then wilted, somewhat, from the inevitable pushback. Even-strength shot attempts, tellingly, were 31-30 through two periods — just favouring New York.

The Sens had a couple terrific chances to pull ahead once more in the opening minutes of the third, but Bobby Ryan was stopped on a partial break and Jean-Gabriel Pageau shot wide when he got a step on the Rangers defence.

Chants of "Andy!" followed a little while later when Anderson shut down Chris Kreider's chance from in tight.

Vesey pulled the Rangers in front 4-3 with his first career playoff goal when he pounced on a Brady Skjei rebound. Anderson looked to have pulled it back with his glove, but video review confirmed that the puck crossed the line.

Brassard tied it again with 86 seconds to go — and the Ottawa net empty — a rebound attempt skittering around the Rangers crease before finally getting by Lundqvist. Karlsson engineered the play initially with a brilliant cross-ice pass to MacArthur, who fired the shot which led to the ninth point of the post-season for Brassard.