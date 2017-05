Manotas scores twice, Houston beats Orlando City 4-0

HOUSTON — Mauro Manotas had two goals and an assist in the second half and the Houston Dynamo beat MLS-leading Orlando City 4-0 on Saturday night.

Manotas took a cross from Alex in the 51st minute and blasted a shot through goalkeeper Joe Bendik's arms. He picked up his third goal of the season in the 65th minute, capping a 2-on-1 counter attack with Romell Quioto with a shot that went in off the post.

Ten minutes later, Manotas had a long serve forward to Quioto, who curled a high shot from the top of the box into the corner for his fourth goal.

Houston (5-3-1) led 1-0 at halftime on Alberth Ellis' fourth goal.

The Dynamo are 5-0-1 at home with 17 goals. Joe Willis made four saves for his second shutout.