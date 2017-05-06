Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera hurts left thumb, to have MRI

NEW YORK — Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera has injured his left thumb against the Miami Marlins.

Cabrera tried to make a diving, backhand stop of Marcell Ozuna's grounder on the outfield grass in the third inning Saturday night. He landed on his glove hand and stayed down, rolling onto his back in pain as assistant athletic trainer Brian Chicklo ran out.

Cabrera was removed from the game and walked off the field just as umpires signalled for a rain delay. The Mets said X-rays were negative and Cabrera will have an MRI on Sunday.

General manager Sandy Alderson was being interviewed on the team's SNY telecast as Cabrera got hurt and was asked whether New York would consider bringing up top shortstop prospect Amed Rosario from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Alderson said if there is a need, the club would indeed consider it.

The steady Cabrera began the day batting .255 with three homers and 13 RBIs. He was out of the starting lineup Friday night to rest stiff legs, but had an RBI single as a pinch hitter.