MLS Capsules

SEATTLE — Jozy Altidore earned and scored on a penalty kick early in the first half, and short-handed Toronto FC beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Saturday in a rematch of last year's MLS Cup final.

Altidore was the best player on the field with his side playing without star Sebastian Giovinco, and starters Victor Vazquez and Eriq Zavaleta. Even though Seattle dominated possession, Altidore and Toronto (5-1-4) had the best chances at goal and earned a minor bit of payback for last year's cup final.

Altidore's goal came in the 23rd minute after he was chopped down from behind by Seattle defender Roman Torres in the penalty box. Altidore calmly put his shot into the right corner of the net as Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei went the opposite direction.

Seattle (2-3-4) had a 14-game home unbeaten end. Toronto won its fourth straight match, including a dominant midweek victory over Orlando City at home when Giovinco scored twice.

IMPACT 1, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla scored in the 13th minute and Montreal held on to beat D.C. United for its first road victory.

Tabla accepted a feed from Adrian Arregui midway between the circles, eluded a defenceman and dribbled down the middle to the top of the box. He took a step to his right before sending a hard roller back to his left, just past diving keeper Travis Worra for his second goal.