Mona Barthel wins Prague Open for 4th WTA title
A
A
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Qualifier Mona Barthel of Germany rallied to win the Prague Open on Saturday, beating unseeded Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Barthel broke Pliskova for a 4-2 lead in the final set before converting her second match point for her fourth WTA title and the first since 2014.
"I can't believe it," Barthel said. "Somehow, I made it. I'm completely exhausted."
The 82nd-ranked Barthel saved three match points in the second round of qualifying on her way to victory in the final.
Barthel dropped her serve Saturday to go 3-4 down in the second set but she got a break back in the following game. The German wasted a set point at 5-4 but converted her second set point to take the set 7-5.
Barthel improved her record against the 58th-ranked Czech to 2-1.
In the first set, Barthel dropped her serve in the opening game with two straight double faults. Pliskova broke her twice more before serving out the set.
"I'm sorry I didn't make it," said Pliskova who was seeking her second WTA title.
Most Popular
-
Dalhousie University to build new concert hall thanks to $5-million donation
-
Dartmouth man charged with stunting after going more than 65 km/h above speed limit
-
Prof leaves job in U.S. for Winnipeg due to racist run-ins experienced by husband
-
‘People are angry’: B.C. reacts to NY Times expose on $140M tax giveaway