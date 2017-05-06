NHL Playoff Capsules

ST. LOUIS — Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season, Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner and the St. Louis Blues topped the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night to stay alive in their second-round series.

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third, knocking in a rebound from right in front for a 2-1 St. Louis lead. Schwartz has a team-high four post-season goals, including three game-winners.

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.