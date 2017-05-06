NRL: Cronulla team chairman arrested for drug possession

SYDNEY, Australia — Cronulla Sharks chairman Damian Keogh has been arrested for drug possession, the National Rugby League club's chief executive Lyall Gorman said on Saturday.

"He expressed great remorse to me that he had let me down personally," Gorman said.

Keogh has stepped down from his role at the NRL defending champions after police confirmed Keogh was arrested in Sydney on Friday night.

A small re-sealable bag containing a quantity of white powder believed to be cocaine was alleged to have been found during the search.