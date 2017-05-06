Orioles closer Zach Britton back on DL with forearm strain
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — Orioles closer Zach Britton is back on the disabled list with a left forearm strain — the same injury that recently sidelined him for two weeks.
Britton came off the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and appeared in two games before feeling discomfort in his pitching arm. He had an MRI on Friday and was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday.
The left-hander acknowledged that he probably came back too soon.
Britton helped Baltimore reach the playoffs last season by converting all 47 of his save chances and compiling a 0.54 ERA. This year, he's 5 for 5 in save opportunities with a 1.00 ERA.
He intends to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedist based in Los Angeles, on Monday.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Most Popular
-
Prof leaves job in U.S. for Winnipeg due to racist run-ins experienced by husband
-
Five men from Halifax, Dartmouth charged after searches turn up cocaine and rifles
-
Dalhousie University to build new concert hall thanks to $5-million donation
-
Why this 87-year-old Toronto Island resident won't leave his home