Orioles closer Zach Britton back on DL with forearm strain

BALTIMORE — Orioles closer Zach Britton is back on the disabled list with a left forearm strain — the same injury that recently sidelined him for two weeks.

Britton came off the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and appeared in two games before feeling discomfort in his pitching arm. He had an MRI on Friday and was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday.

The left-hander acknowledged that he probably came back too soon.

Britton helped Baltimore reach the playoffs last season by converting all 47 of his save chances and compiling a 0.54 ERA. This year, he's 5 for 5 in save opportunities with a 1.00 ERA.

He intends to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedist based in Los Angeles, on Monday.

