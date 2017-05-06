Own goal lets Bournemouth draw with Stoke 2-2 in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Stoke missed out on a first away win since January when an own goal allowed Bournemouth to draw 2-2 in their English Premier League match on Saturday.

Defender Ryan Shawcross accidentally deflected Josh King's strike into his own net. Stoke protested, believing King was offside, but the goal stood.

Both mid-table teams secured positions in the league for next season.

Stoke benefited from opening with an own goal, thanks to a back-header by Bournemouth's Lys Mousset. That was Stoke's first away goal in 629 minutes.