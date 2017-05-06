Parker retains WBO heavyweight title with win on points
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Joseph Parker won his first
The New Zealander did not impress but won comfortably on all three cards, with the judges scoring it 119-108, 117-110, and 117-110 in Auckland.
Cojanu, from Romania, took the fight at two weeks' notice after British boxer Hughie Fury — the cousin of Tyson Fury — withdrew because of injury.
Parker (23-0, 18 KOs) is set to fight next overseas, with WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua a potential opponent.
Cojanu's record dropped to 16-3.