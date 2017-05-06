Pirates send Taillon to DL with groin discomfort

PITTSBURGH — Jameson Taillon has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Pittsburgh Pirates with groin discomfort.

The team announced the move Saturday, retroactive to Thursday.

The 25-year-old had his worst start of the season Wednesday at Cincinnati, allowing six runs in five innings in a loss. He is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA in six starts. The hard-throwing right-hander made his major league debut last season and went 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 18 starts.

Pittsburgh says this injury is not related to the hernia surgery he had in 2015 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

The Pirates called up right-hander Josh Lindblom from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was 0-2 with a 2.50 ERA in five games, including four starts.

Taillon was scheduled to start Monday night against the Dodgers at Los Angeles. The Pirates did not immediately announce a replacement.

Taillon was the second pick in the 2010 draft, right after the Washington Nationals chose outfielder Bryce Harper.

