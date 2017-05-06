Price could rejoin Red Sox by end of May

MINNEAPOLIS — Boston ace David Price could return to the rotation by the end of May, provided his continues to feel good in his recovery from a strained left elbow.

Price, who was 17-9 last season and pitched a major-league leading 230 innings, has been doing well throwing simulated games, and manager John Farrell said Saturday that his next simulated session — scheduled for Tuesday — would ideally be his last before beginning a rehab assignment.

"At that point, provided he continues to feel as he's doing, we'd look at a game after that," Farrell said before Boston's game at Minnesota, adding he thinks Price could work up to four innings in his first appearance.

Price could make that first rehab appearance as early as next weekend, and Farrell said he would make "more than a couple of starts." If all goes well, he could potentially rejoin the team for a month-end series against the Chicago White Sox.

In the meantime, Farrell said Price has been treating the simulated sessions "as a game day."

"His work days have been very good."

___