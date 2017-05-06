QMJHL: Booth perfect as Sea Dogs win 4-0 to take 2-0 lead for championship

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Callum Booth stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Saint John Sea Dogs shut out the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-0 on Saturday in Game 2 of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship final.

Julien Gauthier scored twice, including the winner, as Saint John took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series for the President's Cup. Mathieu Joseph and Spencer Smallman also scored for the Sea Dogs.

Samuel Montembeault stopped 33 shots for the Armada.

Saint John went 1 for 6 on the power play and Blainville-Boisbriand was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.