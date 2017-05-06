Raptors guard Lowry says he's doubtful for must-win Game 4 due to ankle sprain
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry says he's doubtful to play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lowry did not play in Game 3 on Friday night at Air Canada Centre due to a sprained ankle.
The Cavaliers dominated in the first two games on their home floor and were just as strong in Toronto to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Cory Joseph replaced Lowry in the starting lineup for Game 3 but had just four points in a 115-94 loss.
If a fifth game is necessary, it will be played Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.