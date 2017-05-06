Reds ride extra-base barrage to 14-2 romp over Giants

CINCINNATI — Adam Duvall, Patrick Kivlehan and Eugenio Suarez each hit a solo homer in the first three innings, and the Cincinnati Reds set a season high in runs for the second consecutive game with a 14-2 rout of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Nine players had at least one RBI for the Reds, who got 18 hits and matched a season best with their fourth straight victory. They have scored 27 runs in a two-game span for the first time since May 2010 against Houston. Nine of Cincinnati's hits went for extra bases.

Cincinnati sent 11 batters to the plate during a six-run third inning that left the Reds up 10-2. Seven had hits, including Suarez's RBI double and Kivlehan's first homer of the season.

Billy Hamilton was a home run short of the cycle while scoring two runs and driving in two — in the first three innings.

Reds rookie left-hander Amir Garrett turned in his fifth start of six or more innings in six appearances. Garrett (3-2) allowed two runs and five hits in six innings with four walks and two strikeouts — called third strikes on the first two batters of the game.

Robert Stephenson pitched three hitless innings for his first major league save.

The Reds have won six of seven. They improved to 5-1 on their nine-game homestand after going 3-7 on their previous one.

Left-hander Ty Blach became the first Giants pitcher to allow as many as 10 runs in one game since the San Diego Padres scored 10 in 5 1/3 innings against Jamey Wright during a 10-4 win at San Francisco on May 1, 2006. Eight of the runs given up by Blach (0-2) in his three innings were earned, and he was roughed up for 11 hits.

Blach threw 75 pitches, 49 for strikes. His ERA leaped from 2.55 to 5.66.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford was "ramping up" his baseball activities as he worked to come back from his right groin strain, manager Bruce Bochy said, adding that Crawford could be ready to play a game somewhere by Monday. Crawford has been out since April 26.

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey increased his pitch count from 23 on Tuesday to 30 on Friday in his second bullpen session. He's scheduled for a third session Monday while coming back from surgery in February to remove bone spurs from his elbow.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (4-1) starts the finale of the three-game series Sunday against his former team.

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (1-3) makes his team-leading seventh start of the season. Feldman hasn't won in four starts since April 9.

