Sapong's hat trick gives Union first win, 3-0 over Red Bulls

CHESTER, Pa. — C.J. Sapong scored three times in 11 minutes late in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union win for the first time this season, 3-0 over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

The floodgates opened for Philadelphia (1-4-4) in the 74th minute after New York's Aaron Long misplayed a header on a long ball. Sapong gathered the loose ball and drove inside the box before his shot deflected off Long's ankle over goalkeeper Luis Robles.

Just moments after a big save by Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, Sapong picked up his sixth goal in the 81st minute, tapping in a header after Chris Pontius got his head on a long cross from Fabian Herbers.

Sapong completed his first hat trick on a penalty kick in the 85th minute.

Blake made four saves for his third shutout.