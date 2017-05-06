Schreiber leads Rock past Black Wolves 18-10 to advance to NLL East final

TORONTO — Tom Schreiber scored four times and added three assists to lead the Toronto Rock past the New England Black Wolves 18-10 on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League's East semifinal.

Brett Hickey had two goals and set up six more as Toronto advanced to the division final against the Georgia Swarm. Stephan Leblanc, Kasey Beirnes, Brodie Merrill and Damon Edwards had two goals apiece for the Rock, while Reid Reinholdt, Jeff Gilbert, Dan Lintner and Jesse Gamble added singles.

Nick Rose stopped 6-of-11 shots in 12:41 of work in the first quarter before Brandon Miller earned the win with 30 saves on 35 shots.

Kevin Crowley and Shawn Evans each had a pair of goals for New England, while Kyle Buchanan, Jay Thorimbert, Brett Bucktooth, Chad Culp, Reilly O'Connor and Sheldon Burns also scored.

Evan Kirk made 38 saves on 53 shots in 52:58 of work before Doug Jamieson had four saves on six shots in the fourth quarter.