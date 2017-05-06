Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
New York at Ottawa, 3 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
(Penguins lead series 3-1)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Latvia vs. Denmark, 6 a.m.
Switzerland vs. Slovenia, 6 a.m.
Slovakia vs. Italy, 10 a.m.
Belarus vs. Czech Republic, 10 a.m.
Germany vs. Sweden, 2 p.m.
Norway vs. France, 2 p.m.
---
AHL
Second Round
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
(Crunch lead series 1-0)
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
(Gulls series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Golden State at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American
Boston (Porcello 1-4) at Minnesota (Tepesch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 2-3) at Kansas City (Vargas 4-1), 4:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 3-1) at Oakland (Hahn 1-2), 9:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-2), 9:07 p.m.
Texas (Perez 1-4) at Seattle (De Jong 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
National
Milwaukee (Garza 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Cole 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Turner 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 0-1) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 3-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 2-3) at Colorado (Anderson 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 3-0) at San Diego (Richard 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Anderson 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
---
MLS
Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Montreal at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
NLL
Playoffs
New England at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Colrado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
---
Friday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)
(Ducks lead series 3-2)
St. Louis 2 Nashville 1
(Predators lead series 3-2)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Canada 4 Czech Republic 1
Russia 2 Sweden 1 (shootout)
Finland 3 Belarus 2
Germany 2 United States 1
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Syracuse 3 Toronto 1
(Crunch lead series 1-0)
Chicago 7 Grand Rapids 3
(Series tied 1-1)
San Diego 3 San Jose 2 (Ot)
(Gulls lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Cleveland 115 Toronto 94
(Cavaliers lead series 3-0)
San Antonio 103 Houston 92
(Spurs lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 8 Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4 Boston 3
Kansas City 3 Cleveland 1
Detroit 7 Oakland 2
Houston 7 L.A. Angels 6 (10 innings)
Texas 3 Seattle 1 (13 innings)
National League
Cincinnati 13 San Francisco 3
Washington 4 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 7
St. Louis 10 Atlanta 0
Arizona 6 Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 2
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 3 Chicago Cubs 2
---
MLS
Vancouver 1 Colorado 0
---