Scores and Schedule

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

New York at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

(Penguins lead series 3-1)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Latvia vs. Denmark, 6 a.m.

Switzerland vs. Slovenia, 6 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Italy, 10 a.m.

Belarus vs. Czech Republic, 10 a.m.

Germany vs. Sweden, 2 p.m.

Norway vs. France, 2 p.m.

---

AHL

Second Round

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

(Crunch lead series 1-0)

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

(Gulls series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Golden State at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American

Boston (Porcello 1-4) at Minnesota (Tepesch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-3) at Kansas City (Vargas 4-1), 4:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 3-1) at Oakland (Hahn 1-2), 9:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-2), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Perez 1-4) at Seattle (De Jong 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

National

Milwaukee (Garza 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Cole 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Turner 1-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Chen 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 0-1) at Cincinnati (Garrett 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 3-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 2-3) at Colorado (Anderson 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 3-0) at San Diego (Richard 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Anderson 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

---

MLS

Toronto FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

NLL

Playoffs

New England at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colrado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

---

Friday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

(Ducks lead series 3-2)

St. Louis 2 Nashville 1

(Predators lead series 3-2)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Canada 4  Czech Republic 1

Russia 2  Sweden 1 (shootout)

Finland 3  Belarus 2

Germany 2  United States 1 

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Syracuse 3 Toronto 1

(Crunch lead series 1-0)

Chicago 7 Grand Rapids 3

(Series tied 1-1)

San Diego 3 San Jose 2 (Ot) 

(Gulls lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Cleveland 115 Toronto 94

(Cavaliers lead series 3-0)

San Antonio 103 Houston 92

(Spurs lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 4 Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4 Boston 3

Kansas City 3 Cleveland 1

Detroit 7 Oakland 2

Houston 7 L.A. Angels 6 (10 innings)

Texas 3 Seattle 1 (13 innings)

National League

Cincinnati 13 San Francisco 3

Washington 4 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 7

St. Louis 10 Atlanta 0

Arizona 6 Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 4 Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 2

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 3 Chicago Cubs 2

---

MLS

Vancouver 1 Colorado 0

---

