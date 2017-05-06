Sports

Steve Reed to succeed Victor Montagliani as Canada Soccer president

WHISTLER, B.C. — Steve Reed will succeed Victor Montagliani as Canada Soccer president.

The association announced Saturday afternoon that Reed will serve the remaining three years of Montagliani's four-year term.

Montagliani had to relinquish the position after his election as CONCACAF president.

Reed's victory was confirmed at Canada Soccer's 97th annual Meeting of the Members.

He will become the association's 34th president.

The members also declared their support for Canada's joint bid with the United States and Mexico for the 2026 World Cup as well as the formation of the Canadian Premier League.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular