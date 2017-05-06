Swansea beats Everton 1-0, out of EPL relegation zone

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea moved out of the English Premier League relegation zone by beating Everton 1-0 thanks to Fernando Llorente's first-half goal on Saturday.

The striker bundled in a far-post cross with his left shoulder in the 29th minute for his 13th goal of the season, allowing Swansea to climb above Hull and out of the bottom three with two games remaining. Hull lost at home to already-relegated Sunderland 2-0 earlier.

Swansea has picked up seven points from a possible nine in its last three games and has an easier run-in than Hull, with games left at last-place Sunderland and at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Hull must play away to Crystal Palace, one of the other teams still under threat of relegation, and at home to second-place Tottenham.