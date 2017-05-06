Toronto Wolfpack win ill-tempered rugby league home debut handily

TORONTO — The Toronto Wolfpack ran in 12 tries Saturday to celebrate their home debut with a lopsided and ill-tempered 62-12 rugby league win over Oxford RLFC.

An announced crowd of 6,281 on a grey afternoon at Lamport Stadium saw a bit of everything, including several punch-ups that resembled old-time hockey line brawls. Toronto finished with 10 men after Jake Emmitt and Blake Wallace were red-carded after a melee in the 68th minute while Sean Penkywicz was yellow-carded in the 71st.

Oxford captain Callum Windley was also ejected in the 68th minute fight that escalated to punches after Emmit was yellow-carded but stayed on the field to pursue his beef.

Andrew Dixon, Richard Whiting, Jonny Pownall and Ryan Brierley scored two tries apiece for Toronto (6-0-0) while Wallace, captain Craig Hall, Greg Worthington and Ryan Burroughs added singles. Hall kicked seven conversions.

Casey Canterbury scored both tries for Oxford (2-3-0) with Harvey Burnett adding two conversions.

The Toronto home debut came a little more than a year after the ground-breaking franchise was announced.

The Wolfpack are starting life in the third tier of English rugby league — the Kingstone Press 1 — with an eye to winning promotion to the second-tier Championship and then the elite Super League.

And they are willing to spend money to get there. The franchise, aided by a sponsorship deal with Air Transat, agreed to pay travel and housing costs for all visiting teams until Toronto climbs its way to the Super League.

Oxford, which arrived 10th in the 16-team league, travelled 5,625 kilometres for the match. Its last road trip was 400 kilometres to Barrow, where it lost 64-14 in the League 1 Cup.

A full professional side, the league-leading Wolfpack have largely dominated their semi-pro opposition, winning all five of their previous matches with a 310-37 scoring edge.

Toronto defeated amateur side Siddal ARLFC and the London Broncos of the Championship in the knockout Ladbrokes Challenge Cup before falling to the Super League Salford Red Devils 29-22.

On Saturday, Toronto was without veteran props Fufui Moimoi and Ryan Bailey due to visa red tape. Loose forward Jack Bussey was suspended while second-rower James Laithwaite is a longterm casualty with a cracked bone in his neck.

It's just a short stop in Toronto this time for the Wolfpack, who play next Friday at the Newcastle Thunder.

Then it's another plane ride and a pair of games in Toronto.

The Wolfpack home, at least to start with, is 42-year-old Lamport Stadium, a rudimentary 9,600 capacity venue that has no cover and no fills.

