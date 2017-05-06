Urruti, Gonzalez lead FC Dallas past Real Salt Lake, 3-0

SANDY, Utah — Maximiliano Urruti scored two goals and 21-year-old Jesse Gonzales had his fourth shutout of the season in FC Dallas' 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

FC Dallas (5-0-3) moved into a tie with Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings and is unbeaten in its last 13 regular- season MLS games, dating to Sept. 10, 2016.

Gonzalez, a 6-foot-4 homegrown, tied his career high with six saves.

Urruti converted from the spot in the third minute after Demar Phillips was called for a handball near the endline.

Matt Hedges made it 2-0 in the 67th, shielding defender Justin Schmidt and then heading home a perfectly placed corner kick by Kellyn Acosta, and Urruti added another goal — his seventh of the season — in the first minute of stoppage time.