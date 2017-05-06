Verratti scores controversial goal as PSG thumps Bastia 5-0

PARIS — Last-placed Bastia was infuriated less at losing to French league contender Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 than at a PSG goal it considered unsporting on Saturday.

The second goal by Marco Verratti enraged Bastia's players. PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi went down under a challenge and PSG claimed a penalty that was not given. While Matuidi lay on the ground and clutched his leg, Bastia goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca went over to check if he was injured.

Meanwhile, PSG threw in and, with Leca out of position and unsighted by PSG winger Julian Draxler standing in front of him, Verratti hit a swerving shot that caught Leca unaware and flew into the top corner.

Leca was incensed at a clear lack of fair play and rushed over to complain to the referee while PSG players celebrated. If anything, the goal should have been ruled out anyway, as Draxler was clearly offside and directly interfering with play by blocking Leca's view.

"I'm a bit disgusted. I saw Matuidi was hurt and I tried to help Blaise up," Leca said on Canal Plus. "But it's not what cost us the game."

Edinson Cavani struck twice to take his league tally to 33 and his overall total to 47. He also missed a penalty in the second half after appearing to blatantly dive in order to win it.

Cavani also had two goals ruled out in a matter of minutes during the second half: The first for offside and the second because Matuidi was adjudged to have handled the ball when jumping for a cross leading to Cavani's goal.

Cavani got his first in the 76th with a tap in after being set up by substitute Goncalo Guedes, and then appeared to tumble without being touched. But Leca guessed correctly and saved his spot kick.

Substitute Giovani Lo Celso produced a great piece of skill to give centre half Marquinhos an easy goal.

Winger Lucas scored the opener in the first half.

The result moved PSG level on points with league leader Monaco, having played two games more.

Monaco was away at 19th-place Nancy later Saturday.