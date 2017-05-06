WHL: Neuls OT hero as Thunderbirds top Pats in Game 1 of Ed Chynoweth Cup
REGINA — Donovan Neuls scored 14 seconds into overtime as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Regina Pats 2-1 on Friday in Game 1 of the Western Hockey League's championship series.
Seattle leads the best-of-seven series for the Ed Chynoweth Cup 1-0. Regina will host Game 2 on Saturday.
Ethan Bear had a goal in regulation time for the Thunderbirds and Carl Stankowski made 31 saves for the win.
Connor Hobbs tied it 1-1 at the 12:11 mark of the third period for Regina as Tyler Brown stopped 24 shots in net.
Seattle went 1 for 4 on the power play and the Pats were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.
