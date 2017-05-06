Wizards' Oubre suspended for Game 4 for knocking over Olynyk

WASHINGTON — Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has been suspended for Game 4 for charging and knocking over Boston Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk.

The NBA on Saturday announced the suspension without pay for "charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact." Game 4 is Sunday evening in Washington.

Oubre's outburst in the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday resulted in a flagrant 2 foul and an ejection. Olynyk knocked him to the ground on an illegal screen, and Oubre leapt to his feet, sprinted at him and bowled him over.

The Wizards won 116-89 to cut the Celtics' lead to 2-1 in the second round. That game featured two other ejections and eight technical fouls.

