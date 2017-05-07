Angels beat Astros, break losing streak on Simmons' walk-off

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Andrelton Simmons hit a walk-off single as the Los Angeles Angels broke a three-game losing streak by defeating the Houston Astros 2-1 on Saturday night.

Bud Norris (1-1) picked up the win in relief, while Chris Devenski (2-2) took the loss.

Kole Calhoun walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and Albert Pujols hit a single into short left field to send Calhoun to third with no outs. After Luis Valbuena struck out, Simmons hit a chopper to shortstop Carlos Correa and Calhoun easily crossed home plate before the throw.

J.C. Ramirez took some pressure off the over-worked Angels' bullpen by offering six strong innings. He gave up one run, which came in the first inning after Carlos Beltran hit a bloop double down the third-base line to drive in Correa, eight hits and walked two.

Lance McCullers was just as effective for the Astros, allowing two hits and striking out four in seven innings. The only run the Angels pushed across with McCullers on the mound was unearned in the second inning. A passed ball allowed Valbuena to advance and he was driven in by Cameron Maybin.

Mike Trout was a surprising last-minute scratch for the Angels. Trout was removed as a precautionary measure after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring during warmups and is day-to-day, the team said.

Maybin took Trout's place in centre field, and Ben Revere stepped in for Maybin in left.

Trout had extended his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games in the Angels' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Astros on Friday night.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: 2B Marwin Gonzalez was hit by a pitch on the top of his left foot in the second inning. Gonzalez remained in the game despite clearly labouring as he ran the bases and still appeared to be trying to walk it off after his next at-bat in the fourth.

Angels: Angels manager Mike Scioscia said RHP Andrew Bailey (shoulder) came out of his second bullpen session since being placed on the DL "OK" but did not know when he would return. "Started off really strong, he got a little tired afterwards and we're just going to continue the same course of action," Scioscia said.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Mike Fiers (0-1) hasn't figured into the decision of his last four starts, giving up 15 earned runs in 19 1/3 innings. Fiers had one of his worst 2016 outings in his last appearance at Angel Stadium, pulled after being blasted for seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker (1-1) was on the wrong end of a 2-1 loss at the Astros on April 20. Shoemaker has given up two or more earned runs in each of his six starts this season.

___