Benfica wins to move closer to Portuguese league title
LISBON, Portugal — Mexico forward Raul Jimenez scored a 75th-minute winner and Benfica moved closer to its fourth straight Portuguese league title by defeating Rio Ave 1-0 on Sunday.
Jimenez scored from inside the area after a breakaway to give Benfica 78 points from 32 matches, five points more than FC Porto with two rounds to go.
Benfica can celebrate the title with a home win against fourth-placed Vitoria de Guimaraes next Saturday.
Porto, which hosts Pacos Ferreira on Sunday, lost ground to Benfica after a 1-1 draw at Maritimo on Saturday.
Third-placed Sporting Lisbon, 11 points behind Benfica, lost 3-1 to Belenenses at home.