Benfica wins to move closer to Portuguese league title

LISBON, Portugal — Mexico forward Raul Jimenez scored a 75th-minute winner and Benfica moved closer to its fourth straight Portuguese league title by defeating Rio Ave 1-0 on Sunday.

Jimenez scored from inside the area after a breakaway to give Benfica 78 points from 32 matches, five points more than FC Porto with two rounds to go.

Benfica can celebrate the title with a home win against fourth-placed Vitoria de Guimaraes next Saturday.

Porto, which hosts Pacos Ferreira on Sunday, lost ground to Benfica after a 1-1 draw at Maritimo on Saturday.