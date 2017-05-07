Cornet scores 2 as Lyon beats Nantes 3-2 in French league

PARIS — With top scorer Alexandre Lacazette off the pitch, promising forward Maxwell Cornet showed what he could do with two goals as Lyon beat Nantes 3-2 in the French league on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Cornet put Lyon 2-1 up in the 70th minute with a powerful header and volleyed in the winner 10 minutes later, shortly after captain Guillaume Gillet had equalized for Nantes.

The win all but guaranteed Lyon will finish in fourth place, but the result was harsh on a Nantes side that played attacking football throughout.

After scoring with a bullet header from a corner, Gillet pointed to the team bench and raced over to slide into the arms of coach Sergio Conceicao.

What a difference Conceicao has made since taking charge in early December, with Nantes languishing in 19th place and morale at rock-bottom. The team is now in eighth place and everyone playing for each other.

The straight-talking Conceicao, a former Portugal winger, has instilled great confidence in players who were clearly lacking motivation.

Midfielder Valentin Rongier put Nantes 1-0 up in the 19th minute when he beat goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from the edge of the penalty area.

Lyon equalized in the 65th when Fekir won and converted a penalty after running at the heart of the defence .

The penalty appeared harsh on defender Koffi Djidji, even though he appeared to slightly block Fekir with his arm as he cut inside.

With penalty-taker Lacazette going off moments earlier, Fekir stepped up and shot confidently beyond goalkeeper Maxime Dupe's reach.

Cornet nodded in from Memphis Depay's corner from the right to make it 2-1.

Neither team could defend set pieces and — after Gillet levelled in the 75th — Depay headed on from another corner and Cornet beat Dupe with a firm strike.

Lyon needs more goals on Thursday, when it faces Ajax in the return leg of their Europa League semifinal. The Dutch club won 4-1 in Amsterdam last week.

Later Sunday, third-placed Nice was away to Marseille.

Nice is still hoping to finish second and ensure direct qualification for the Champions League, while Marseille is engaged in a close battle with Bordeaux for fifth and a spot in the Europa League.

Monaco took a big step toward the league title with a 3-0 win away to Nancy on Saturday, while defending champion Paris Saint-Germain maintained an outside chance with a 5-0 home win against Bastia.

___

RENNES 1, MONTPELLIER 0

When Montpellier defender half Daniel Congre slipped near the halfway line, Congolese striker Firmin Mubele took full advantage.

He whipped the ball from Congre's feet, sprinted down the left and then curled in a neat finish for an 80th-minute winner for 10th-placed Rennes.