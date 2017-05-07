Crawford helps Colorado Mammoth fend off Vancouver Stealth in NLL West semifinal

LANGLEY, B.C. — Callum Crawford had a hat trick and added an assist as the Colorado Mammoth held on for a 13-12 win over the Vancouver Stealth on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League's West semifinal.

Zack Greer scored twice and added three assists as Colorado advanced to the division final where it will meet the Saskatchewan Rush. Joey Cupido, Eli McLaughlin and Jordan Gilles had two goals apiece for the Mammoth, while Chris Wardle and Brad Self added singles. Dillon Ward made 40 saves for the win.

Corey Small had six goals, including a natural hat trick to end the fourth quarter, as Vancouver's late rally came up short. Logan Schuss had three goals and set up six others, while Justin Salt, Joel McCready and Jordan Durston also scored. Tye Belanger stopped 32 shots in net.