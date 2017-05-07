Dodgers-Padres postponed; 1st rainout at Petco since 2015

SAN DIEGO — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres has been postponed in the first rainout at Petco Park since 2015.

Sunday's game was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 2. The first game will start at 12:40 p.m. and the regularly scheduled game has been pushed back from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

It had rained overnight and the forecast was for prolonged showers and possible thunderstorms.

This was the first rainout at Petco since July 19, 2015, a span of 134 games. Prior to the 2015 rainout, there had been 820 games played at Petco Park since the previous rainout on April 4, 2006.

