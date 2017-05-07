England racks up 328-6 vs Ireland in 2nd ODI

LONDON — Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow scored half-centuries on Sunday as England racked up 328-6 against Ireland at Lord's in their second one-day international.

Root (73) and Morgan (76) put on 140 runs for the third wicket, before Bairstow smashed three sixes and seven fours in his unbeaten 44-ball 72 late in the innings.

The English won the first ODI by seven wickets in Bristol on Friday — with 30 overs to spare — as they prepare for an upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.