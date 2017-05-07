Golf Capsules

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Brian Harman made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Wells Fargo Championship and deny Dustin Johnson the chance at a fourth straight victory.

Johnson, in his return from a freak back injury that knocked the world's No. 1 player out of the Masters, went from making the cut on the number to a 67-67 weekend at Eagle Point and appeared headed for a playoff with Harman and Pat Perez.

Harman won it with a birdie-birdie finish, none bigger than the par-5 18th.

After going so long on his second shot that he needed relief from behind a corporate tent, Harman hit a heavy chip that barely got onto the green. From just under 30 feet away, the putt dropped into the centre of the cup and set off a wild celebration, with Harman repeatedly shaking his fists and leaping to share a hard hug with his caddie, Scott Tway.

Harman closed with a 4-under 68 for his second PGA Tour victory. He finished at 10-under 278.

Johnson was playing for the first time in six weeks because of his slip down the stairs the day before the Masters that led to him pulling out.

Perez had a 68 to tie for second with Johnson

Jon Rahm closed with a par for a 71 to finish alone in fourth at 8 under.

INSPERITY INVITATIONAL

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — John Daly held on to win the Insperity Invitational for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Daly bogeyed the final three holes for a 3-under 69 and a one-stroke victory over Kenny Perry and Tommy Armour III.

The 51-year-old Daly won for the first time since the PGA Tour's 2004 Buick Invitational. He finished at 14-under 202 at The Woodlands.

Daly pumped his fist after tapping in for bogey on 18, then was sprayed with champagne by friends, led by fellow player Esteban Toledo.

Perry shot a 69, and Armour had a 67.

Kevin Sutherland was fourth at 11 under after a 67.

LORENA OCHOA MATCH PLAY

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sei Young Kim held off Ariya Jutanugarn 1 up to win the Lorena Ochoa Match Play for her sixth LPGA Tour title.

After Jutanugarn won the par-5 17th with a birdie to force another hole, Kim finished off the match with a halve for a par on the par-4 18th.

In the morning semifinals at Club de Golf Mexico, Kim beat Mi Jung Hur 5 and 4, and the third-ranked Jutanugarn topped Michelle Wie 4 and 3. Hur won the third-place match, overcoming a five-hole deficit to beat Wie in 22 holes.

Kim also beat Maude-Aimee Leblanc (3 and 1), Danielle Kang (3 and 2), Charley Hull (3 and 1) and Karine Icher (5 and 4) in the event that switched from stroke to match play and moved from November. The 24-year-old South Korean player is projected to jump from 12th to eighth in the world ranking.

GOLFSIXES

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard gave Denmark the inaugural GolfSixes title teaming to beat Australia's Scott Hend and Sam Brazel in the final of the match-play event.

Olesen and Bjerregaard won the last three holes for a 3-1 victory in the six-hole final. The Danes beat France in the quarterfinals and Italy in the semifinals.

The European Tour experimented with walk-out music on the first tee, long-drive competitions, pyrotechnics and shot clocks. A pink mascot followed teams around the course.

CORALES PUNTACANA RESORT AND CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Nate Lashley won the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship for his first Web.com Tour title, closing with a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke victory.

The 34-year-old Lashley topped the PGA Tour Latinoamerica money list last season to earn a spot on the Web.com Tour, where the top 10 earners at the end of the season will earn PGA Tour cards.

Lashley finished at 20-under 268 at Corales Golf Course, playing the final 66 holes without a bogey. He earned $112,500 to jump from 24th to second on the money list with $167,913.

The former University of Arizona player won three times last year on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.