Hamburg, Mainz remain in relegation danger after 0-0 draw

BERLIN — Hamburger SV and Mainz played out a scoreless draw Sunday, leaving both teams in danger of relegation with two rounds of the Bundesliga to go.

Hamburg's Christian Mathenia was the busiest of the two 'keepers in a scrappy game of few clear-cut chances. Mathenia produced a good save to deny Jhon Cordoba and then Yoshinori Muto from the rebound early on.

A long ball put Bobby Wood in a good position at the other end but Mainz captain Stefan Bell cleared for a corner.

Hamburg is the only founding member of the league never to have been relegated. It remained in the relegation playoff spot, while Mainz was immediately above Hamburg on goal difference. Augsburg and Wolfsburg are both two points clear, while Ingolstadt and last-placed Darmstadt have already been relegated.