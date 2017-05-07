Lazio demolishes Sampdoria 7-3 ahead of AC Milan vs. Roma

MILAN — Lazio's freescoring ways continued as it demolished 10-man Sampdoria 7-3 in Serie A on Sunday.

The capital side has now scored 16 goals in its past three matches and it moved to within five points of third-placed Roma, which needs to avoid defeat at AC Milan later to keep alive its chances of beating Juventus to the title.

Roma, which hosts Juventus next weekend, is 10 points behind the Serie A leader with three rounds remaining after the match at San Siro.

It took Lazio less than two minutes to open the scoring at the Stadio Olimpico as Keita Balde Diao ran on to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's through ball and fired past Christian Puggioni from a tight angle.

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha performed a stunning double save on Milan Djuricic and then Karol Linetty in the 17th minute and Sampdoria's chances of turning the match around evaporated moments later when Skriniar was shown a straight red card for a tackle from behind on Keita.

Ciro Immobile slotted the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner.

Linetty got one back for Sampdoria in the 32nd but Wesley Hoedt bundled in a corner three minutes later to restore Lazio's three-goal advantage.

Felipe Anderson converted another penalty for Lazio three minutes later and Stefan de Vrij netted the home side's fifth on the stroke of halftime with a precise shot into the bottom right corner from outside the area.

There was a brief respite for Samp at the start of the second half before Senad Lulic headed in Lucas Biglia's cross in the 65th and Immobile doubled his tally five minutes later following a one-two with Keita.

Fabio Quagliarella netted another consolation for Sampdoria in the 72nd and converted a penalty in stoppage time after Wallace tripped Lucas Torreira.

___

GENOA 1, INTER MILAN 0

Inter Milan's miserable run continued as it fell to its fifth defeat in six matches.

Stefano Pioli's side has now picked up just two points in its past eight matches and remained three points behind Milan and the final Europa League spot.

Genoa, which appealed for an early penalty when Gary Medel tripped Giovanni Simeone, broke the deadlock in the 70th. Samir Handanovic pushed Miguel Veloso's long-range shot onto the bar but Goran Pandev netted the rebound to punish his former team.

Inter had a chance to snatch a point three minutes from time when it was awarded a penalty after Nicolas Burdisso handled in the area but Genoa goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna got down brilliantly to palm Antonio Candreva's spot kick off the line.

Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia was sent off for dissent moments later.

___

OTHER MATCHES

Atalanta was held to a 1-1 draw at Udinese but still look all but certain to qualify for Europe next season as it remained fifth, nine points ahead of Inter.

Fiorentina rescued a 2-2 draw at Sassuolo in a match that saw Nikola Kalinic's penalty saved and Gonzalo Rodriguez sent off for the visitors.

Palermo was relegated after drawing 1-1 at Chievo Verona and joins Pescara, which lost 1-0 at home to Crotone.