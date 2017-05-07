LEADING OFF: Ailing Trout, Harper expected back in lineup

A look at what's happening all around the majors Monday:

___

TROUT OK?

Two-time AL MVP Mike Trout says he plans to play at Oakland after missing two straight games for the Angels and three of four because of a tight left hamstring. He has a 17-game hitting streak. The outfielder has played in at least 157 games in four consecutive seasons, and he missed only three games in each of the past two years.

BRYCE BACK?

Washington star Bryce Harper has been out of the lineup for three straight games because of a strained groin. Manager Dusty Baker says the 2015 NL MVP will play in the series opener at Baltimore. Harper is hitting .376 with 27 RBIs. The Orioles will also get a look at Matt Wieters, their longtime catcher who joined the Nationals during spring training.

BE NICE

Reds righty Rookie Davis will be facing a friend when Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees open a two-game series in Cincinnati. Davis got to know Judge in the Yankees' minor league system. Davis went to the Reds as part of the trade for closer Aroldis Chapman after the 2015 season.

Davis says they text often. After Judge's recent multihomer game, he sent messaged him: "You can stop it now. We get it."

The Reds have won five in a row, the Yankees have taken four straight.

LET'S SEE

National League rookie of the month and burgeoning Colorado Rockies ace Antonio Senzatela (4-1) will test out his fastball against NL MVP Kris Bryant when the Cubs come to Coors Field.

MAYBE